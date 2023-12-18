Bears' Darnell Mooney on Not Catching Hail Mary vs. Browns: 'It Was Tough'

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney had a potential game-winning pass hit his hands in the end zone with no time left on the clock Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

Had Mooney been able to catch the Hail Mary throw from quarterback Justin Fields, the Bears would have won.

Instead, it bounced off his chest to seal a 20-17 loss.

"I tried to tip it and then hold onto it," Mooney said after the loss, per NBC Sports Chicago's Josh Schrock. "It hit my chest. I was already falling, so it's tough. It would have been crazy, but it's tough. How many times do you see a Hail Mary work and actually fall into— being able to make a catch?"

"It was tough. I wish I could have had it, but it is what it is."

The loss leaves the 5-9 Bears in the basement of the NFC North with only a slim remaining chance of a postseason appearance.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.