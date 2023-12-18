49ers' Brock Purdy Backs Christian McCaffrey for NFL MVP Award: 'He Does Everything'

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Brock Purdy has made his pick for MVP, and it isn't himself.

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback believes his teammate, running back Christian McCaffrey should take home the award.

"I think Christian should be MVP," Purdy said after the 49ers' win over the Arizona Cardinals Sunday. "I really do believe that. He does everything for us. Runs the ball well, catches the ball, he does everything. In my eyes, that's the MVP."

McCaffrey is having a huge season in his second year with the 49ers. He's rushed for 1,292 yards and 13 touchdowns along with 509 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

On Sunday, McCaffrey picked up 115 rushing yards and a touchdown as well as 72 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns in the air. The win gave the 49ers a second-straight NFC West title.

Purdy might be the betting favorite for the MVP, but he believes it should be his teammate.

As for Purdy's own MVP candidacy, he appreciates the hype but believes it's his team that has gotten him into the MVP conversation.

"I mean I'm honored, but man, I think I have a great team around me," Purdy said. "Guys willing to make plays and stuff. I'm trying to do my part and help our team win. I'm very honored to hear it, but I think we just have an MVP team overall."

Purdy is certainly having an MVP-worthy season. He's thrown for 3,795 yards and 29 touchdowns. He had 242 yards and four touchdowns in the win on Sunday.

Regardless of who takes home the MVP, Purdy and McCaffrey have led the 49ers to a great season. The win on Sunday marked the sixth straight win for San Francisco and the 49ers are looking to keep the hot streak going into the final stretch of the season.

The 49ers will close out the season against the Baltimore Ravens, Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Rams. Having already clinched a playoff berth and the division, San Francisco is still looking to claim the top seed in the NFC.