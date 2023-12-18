Cowboys' Dak Prescott: 'Don't Care' About Clinching Playoff Spot Despite Bills Loss

Rich Barnes/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys clinched a playoff spot in the NFC despite Sunday's blowout 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills, but quarterback Dak Prescott was too disappointed to celebrate.

When asked about the team's postseason berth, Prescott told reporters, "Don't care, to be honest."

The Cowboys clinched their third straight playoff berth before their game against the Bills even started thanks to losses by the Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons on Sunday and the Detroit Lions beating the Denver Broncos on Saturday.

Dallas had entered Sunday's game riding the high of its dominant Week 14 win over the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles. However, the team struggled to get anything going in rainy conditions at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo.

The Cowboys were held to a season-low 195 yards of total offense. Prescott completed 21 of his 34 passes for 134 yards and an interception. Star receiver CeeDee Lamb scored the team's lone touchdown on a three-yard rush late in the fourth quarter when the Bills were leading 31-3.

Things won't get easier for Dallas, as it will visit the AFC East-leading Miami Dolphins next Sunday. The Dolphins put on a show on Sunday in a 30-0 shutout victory over the New York Jets. Another matchup against a division leader will follow in Week 17 when the Cowboys host the Lions, who dominated the Broncos 42-17. The team will close out the season in a division matchup against the Washington Commanders.