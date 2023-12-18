X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Brock Purdy, 49ers Praised by NFL Fans for Capturing 2nd Straight NFC West Title

    Andrew PetersDecember 18, 2023

    GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 17: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers takes to the field prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers have clinched the NFC West for a second straight season.

    After becoming the first team of the season to clinch a playoff berth last week, the 49ers won the division title with a 45-29 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. San Francisco is 11-3 on the season and won its sixth-straight game on Sunday.

    Now, the 49ers are looking to clinch the top seed in the NFC.

    Following the win to clinch the title, NFL fans had high praise for the 49ers:

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    The 49ers win the NFC West again. And they're positioned now to get the bye and be the conference's top seed, at 11-3, with the Ravens, Commanders and Rams left on the schedule.<br><br>Winning out won't be easy. But they'll be favored in all those games.

    Akash Anavarathan @akashanav

    The San Francisco 49ers are the 2023 NFC West Champions. <br><br>That's back-to-back division titles and 3 in the last 4 seasons under Kyle Shanahan. <br><br>49ers improve to 11-0 in the last 2 seasons of divisional play (12-0 including playoffs).

    John Chapman @JL_Chapman

    The 49ers vs the NFC West <a href="https://t.co/to2yKTTKBr">pic.twitter.com/to2yKTTKBr</a>

    49ers & NFL News 24/7 @49ersSportsTalk

    NFC WEST CHAMPIONS 💯🔥<br>LETSSSSS FREAKING GOOOOOO<br>📸: <a href="https://twitter.com/49ers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@49ers</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Niners?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Niners</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a> <a href="https://t.co/KikCtidNdW">pic.twitter.com/KikCtidNdW</a>

    Matt Fraser @mattfraser_9

    Brock Purdy delivers another MVP performance and the <a href="https://twitter.com/49ers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@49ers</a> are again Champions of the NFC West!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FTTB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FTTB</a> <a href="https://t.co/JXCWq2F4Lx">pic.twitter.com/JXCWq2F4Lx</a>

    Carlos M. Ramírez @Tomapapa

    The 49ers win the NFC West in back-to-back seasons for the 2nd time since 2002 when the current division configuration began.

    Purdy has been outstanding for the 49ers all season, and now the quarterback is the betting favorite to win the MVP. On Sunday, he passed for 242 yards and four touchdowns.

    br_betting @br_betting

    BROCK PURDY IS -150 TO WIN MVP 🚨<br><br>(odds via <a href="https://twitter.com/DKSportsbook?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DKSportsbook</a>) <a href="https://t.co/tbG8Hv8IaD">pic.twitter.com/tbG8Hv8IaD</a>

    While San Francisco is in a good position heading into the playoffs in a few weeks, the 49ers are looking to reach the ultimate goal. They have been eliminated in the NFC title game in each of the past two seasons, and this year they're looking to get back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2019.

    There's still a long road ahead for the 49ers, but if they can carry their momentum into the playoffs, they will be a tough matchup in the postseason.

    Brock Purdy, 49ers Praised by NFL Fans for Capturing 2nd Straight NFC West Title
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon