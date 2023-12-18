Brock Purdy, 49ers Praised by NFL Fans for Capturing 2nd Straight NFC West Title

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers have clinched the NFC West for a second straight season.

After becoming the first team of the season to clinch a playoff berth last week, the 49ers won the division title with a 45-29 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. San Francisco is 11-3 on the season and won its sixth-straight game on Sunday.

Now, the 49ers are looking to clinch the top seed in the NFC.

Following the win to clinch the title, NFL fans had high praise for the 49ers:

Purdy has been outstanding for the 49ers all season, and now the quarterback is the betting favorite to win the MVP. On Sunday, he passed for 242 yards and four touchdowns.

While San Francisco is in a good position heading into the playoffs in a few weeks, the 49ers are looking to reach the ultimate goal. They have been eliminated in the NFC title game in each of the past two seasons, and this year they're looking to get back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2019.