JC Jackson's Agent Says Patriots CB Dealing with Mental Health Issues

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Despite being active on Sunday, New England Patriots cornerback JC Jackson didn't play in a 27-17 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, raising questions about his status.

After the game, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick didn't offer much beyond telling reporters "he wasn't available," but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Jackson's agent said his client is "dealing with mental health issues."

Mike Giardi of the Boston Sports Journal noted that Jackson was in the locker room prior to Sunday's game, but "no one seems to know what happened to him thereafter." His absence caught his teammates by surprise.

"When I saw him in the locker room I thought he was going to play," Patriots defensive end and team captain Deatrich Wise Jr. said of Jackson following the game. "When you see people in the locker room you think, 'he's here, he's gonna play.'"

With Jackson unavailable, rookie cornerback Alex Austin made his first career start in his place. The 2023 seventh-round pick, who had played just 18 snaps prior to Sunday's game, played nearly every snap against the Chiefs and finished with three tackles while also being called for two penalties.

"I didn't expect to start today," Austin said after the loss. "I always go into every game ready for an opportunity because you never know when your number will be called. I found out right when the game started [that I'd be playing], and I was ready for my opportunity."