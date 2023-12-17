Former South Carolina WR Antwane 'Juice' Wells Jr. Transferring to Ole Miss

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Antwane "Juice" Wells Jr. is staying in the SEC next season after transferring from South Carolina.

The wide receiver is transferring to Ole Miss to play for Lane Kiffin, he told ESPN's Mark Schlabach on Sunday.

Wells was one of the most dynamic receivers in the SEC before a foot injury ended his 2023 season after just two games.

In 2022, he recorded 928 receiving yards and six touchdowns in his first season at South Carolina. He spent the first two years of his college career at James Madison, where he notched 1,250 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2021.

Wells adds to an already elite offense at Ole Miss. He will be on the receiving end of Jaxson Dart's passes if the quarterback chooses to stay at Ole Miss, and the Rebels are bound to have another successful year on offense with Wells on the roster.

As a transfer prospect, Wells was considered to be the No. 13 overall player and the No. 2 wide receiver according to 247Sports.

Ole Miss finished the regular season 10-2 and will take on Penn State in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. The Rebels' only two losses this season came to Alabama and Georgia and they picked up several big wins, including one against LSU.

Ole Miss' offense averaged 34.8 points per game this season, which was good for fourth in the SEC. The Rebels have found their identity in their explosive offense, and that was part of what drew Wells to Oxford.

"I love the way Coach Kiffin and Coach Weis run their offense," Wells said, per Schlabach. "When I first went down there, we were doing a lot of recruiting stuff and that didn't really interest me. Then we sat down and talked X's and O's, and that's when I got excited. I guess they're going to utilize my athletic abilities every which way they can."