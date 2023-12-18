49ers' Brock Purdy Hyped by Fans as NFL MVP Over Dak Prescott as Cowboys QB Struggles

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy made a Week 15 case as to why he is a betting favorite for league MVP.

Purdy passed for 242 yards and four touchdowns on 16-of-25 throwing against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday.

His performance helped lead the 49ers to a 45-29 victory as well as earn him top odds for the award.

The 49ers improve to 11-3 on the season and clinch the NFC West division title with the victory.

That win, alongside Dak Prescott's struggles during the Dallas Cowboys' simultaneous 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills, led fans to declare that Purdy has broken away in the race for MVP.

Prescott was held to a season-low 134 passing yards as he threw for no touchdowns and one interception on 21-of-34 passing.

The Cowboys fell to 10-4 with the loss and dropped to second in the NFC East behind the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 49ers next take on Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in a Christmas Day matchup at home.