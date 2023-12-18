X

NFL

    49ers' Brock Purdy Hyped by Fans as NFL MVP Over Dak Prescott as Cowboys QB Struggles

    Julia StumbaughDecember 18, 2023

    GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 17: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up before kickoff against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
    Cooper Neill/Getty Images

    San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy made a Week 15 case as to why he is a betting favorite for league MVP.

    Purdy passed for 242 yards and four touchdowns on 16-of-25 throwing against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday.

    His performance helped lead the 49ers to a 45-29 victory as well as earn him top odds for the award.

    br_betting @br_betting

    BROCK PURDY IS -150 TO WIN MVP 🚨<br><br>(odds via <a href="https://twitter.com/DKSportsbook?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DKSportsbook</a>) <a href="https://t.co/tbG8Hv8IaD">pic.twitter.com/tbG8Hv8IaD</a>

    The 49ers improve to 11-3 on the season and clinch the NFC West division title with the victory.

    That win, alongside Dak Prescott's struggles during the Dallas Cowboys' simultaneous 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills, led fans to declare that Purdy has broken away in the race for MVP.

    Mike Greenberg @Espngreeny

    Safe to say - Dak for MVP takes a huge hit with the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a> today. <br><br>And <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dolphins?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dolphins</a> dominant without Tyreek. <br><br>So, right now it feels like Brock Purdy's award. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Niners?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Niners</a> <br><br>But if <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a> win AFC East, which they very well might, Josh Allen is the MVP.

    David Lombardi @LombardiHimself

    Buffalo is blowing out Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. It's currently 31-3. <br><br>Brock Purdy should emerge from this weekend as the firm leader for NFL MVP with a spotlight opportunity vs Baltimore next Monday night

    Corey Smith @KoRnDoGG408

    The Dak for MVP talks are over. Purdy is the clear front runner now

    Factor @Factor_49

    Purdy is that dude. He's separating himself in the MVP race today. If Cowboys lose and Dak looks trash. PURDY should be Frontrunner!!!!

    Mike Dente @1stStopFantasy

    Any questions about Purdy vs Dak for MVP have been answered.

    Harry Berezin @HarryBerezin

    Brock Purdy today 4 TDs, 0 INTs, 135.3 QB rating. How's Dak Prescott doing today?<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FTTB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FTTB</a>

    Billy Webb @Bdoggy25

    Looks like Purdy stamped his MVP ticket today too, GG its over for Dak now IMO<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CowboysNation?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CowboysNation</a>

    Prescott was held to a season-low 134 passing yards as he threw for no touchdowns and one interception on 21-of-34 passing.

    The Cowboys fell to 10-4 with the loss and dropped to second in the NFC East behind the Philadelphia Eagles.

    Joel Moran @joelvmoran

    Dak Prescott lost his MVP case with this performance. Harsh truth but it's the facts. If I had to bet, Brock Purdy is going to end up winning it and I'm completely fine with that.

    Aaron Schatz 🏈 @ASchatzNFL

    Every time someone becomes the talked-about MVP leader this year, they seem to have a bad game immediately.<br><br>Hi Dak.<br><br>Purdy is up next week, I guess.

    Kyle G. Adema @KyleGAdema

    Dak out there putting up garbage time numbers (in a loss) while Purdy watching his backup play in mop-up duty (in a blowout win). <br><br>Brock Purdy, your 2023 NFL MVP.

    Rob "Stats" Guerrera @StatsOnFire

    Even if the Brock Purdy for MVP haters discount 3 of his 4 TD passes, he still has more than Dak Prescott today!

    Vance Meek @vancemeek

    With Dak's performance today, Purdy's MVP case got nothing but stronger. <a href="https://t.co/KaLq3omTsu">https://t.co/KaLq3omTsu</a>

    Reagan Huggins @ReaganHuggins12

    Dak lost the MVP today &amp; Purdy just won it (should be CMC tho)

    Taylor Price @TaylorPrice

    Dak taking a step back in the MVP race <br><br>Purdy really has to worry about CMC now

    Luke @Luke_Worldwide

    This stinker from Dak handing Purdy the MVP

    The 49ers next take on Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in a Christmas Day matchup at home.

    Despite the loss, Prescott and the Cowboys clinched a playoff spot Sunday and will look to take back their division lead from the Eagles next Sunday on the road against the Miami Dolphins.