49ers' Brock Purdy Hyped by Fans as NFL MVP Over Dak Prescott as Cowboys QB Struggles

49ers' Brock Purdy Hyped by Fans as NFL MVP Over Dak Prescott as Cowboys QB StrugglesDecember 18, 2023
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy made a Week 15 case as to why he is a betting favorite for league MVP.
Purdy passed for 242 yards and four touchdowns on 16-of-25 throwing against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday.
His performance helped lead the 49ers to a 45-29 victory as well as earn him top odds for the award.
The 49ers improve to 11-3 on the season and clinch the NFC West division title with the victory.
That win, alongside Dak Prescott's struggles during the Dallas Cowboys' simultaneous 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills, led fans to declare that Purdy has broken away in the race for MVP.
Mike Greenberg @Espngreeny
Safe to say - Dak for MVP takes a huge hit with the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a> today. <br><br>And <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dolphins?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dolphins</a> dominant without Tyreek. <br><br>So, right now it feels like Brock Purdy's award. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Niners?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Niners</a> <br><br>But if <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a> win AFC East, which they very well might, Josh Allen is the MVP.
Prescott was held to a season-low 134 passing yards as he threw for no touchdowns and one interception on 21-of-34 passing.
The Cowboys fell to 10-4 with the loss and dropped to second in the NFC East behind the Philadelphia Eagles.
The 49ers next take on Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in a Christmas Day matchup at home.
Despite the loss, Prescott and the Cowboys clinched a playoff spot Sunday and will look to take back their division lead from the Eagles next Sunday on the road against the Miami Dolphins.