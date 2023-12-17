NBA Fans Applaud Victor Wembanyama vs. Zion Williamson amid Pelicans' Rout of Spurs

NBA Fans Applaud Victor Wembanyama vs. Zion Williamson amid Pelicans' Rout of SpursDecember 17, 2023
The New Orleans Pelicans picked up a dominant 146-110 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.
The game marked a key matchup between Pelicans' Zion Williamson and Spurs' rookie Victor Wembanyama. It was a battle between two young talents in the league that fans will look forward to from years to come.
While the Pelicans handled business with ease, Wembanyama got the best of Williamson.
Wembanyama finished with 17 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks while Williamson had 15 points and eight rebounds.
James Smith Jr @iamjamesnumber1
I understand the assumption that Zion might struggle against Wemby but I felt like they haven't even tried. Like this not on Zion. He made good plays, set screens, did stuff to get open. They just see Wemby and refuse to pass him the ball. Wemby would have to show me first.
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Wemby makes history again, but the Spurs got absolutely whooped by the red-hot Pelicans who made some history of their own.<br><br>Back to reality for San Antonio.<a href="https://t.co/MuezWwMv9x">https://t.co/MuezWwMv9x</a> <a href="https://t.co/iXfmGV6kcO">pic.twitter.com/iXfmGV6kcO</a>
Muad'Dib Taichō @he_ofmanyfaces
Random thoughts so far:<br>- Sochan's jumper is so bad rn <br>- It's so frustrating that the Pelicans are never healthy when it matters. On paper, they have the perfect mix of skillets offensively <br>- Wemby is so good man. He would absolutely kill on a team with actual NBA players
Saturday's game has been the story so far this season for Wembanyama and the Spurs. While Wembanyama has impressed through the first part of the season, the Spurs struggles have continued.
San Antonio is 4-21 on the season, snapping a dreadful losing streak earlier this week. Now, the Spurs are back in the loss column and looking to turn things around.
At least for now, Spurs fans have Wembanyama to entertain them through the losses.