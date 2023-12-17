X

NBA

    NBA Fans Applaud Victor Wembanyama vs. Zion Williamson amid Pelicans' Rout of Spurs

    Andrew PetersDecember 17, 2023

    SAN ANTONIO, TX - DECEMBER 17: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans and Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs look on during the game on December 17, 2023 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

    The New Orleans Pelicans picked up a dominant 146-110 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.

    The game marked a key matchup between Pelicans' Zion Williamson and Spurs' rookie Victor Wembanyama. It was a battle between two young talents in the league that fans will look forward to from years to come.

    While the Pelicans handled business with ease, Wembanyama got the best of Williamson.

    Wembanyama finished with 17 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks while Williamson had 15 points and eight rebounds.

    Basketball Forever @bballforever_

    Zion got the W but Wemby outperformed him in their first-ever matchup! <a href="https://t.co/WPYMolSbAn">pic.twitter.com/WPYMolSbAn</a>

    Malik Staples @MalikStaples35

    In the end Zion will have a greater career than Wemby mark my words. We'll double back in 20yrs

    James Smith Jr @iamjamesnumber1

    I understand the assumption that Zion might struggle against Wemby but I felt like they haven't even tried. Like this not on Zion. He made good plays, set screens, did stuff to get open. They just see Wemby and refuse to pass him the ball. Wemby would have to show me first.

    Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini

    Wemby makes history again, but the Spurs got absolutely whooped by the red-hot Pelicans who made some history of their own.<br><br>Back to reality for San Antonio.<a href="https://t.co/MuezWwMv9x">https://t.co/MuezWwMv9x</a> <a href="https://t.co/iXfmGV6kcO">pic.twitter.com/iXfmGV6kcO</a>

    Muad'Dib Taichō @he_ofmanyfaces

    Random thoughts so far:<br>- Sochan's jumper is so bad rn <br>- It's so frustrating that the Pelicans are never healthy when it matters. On paper, they have the perfect mix of skillets offensively <br>- Wemby is so good man. He would absolutely kill on a team with actual NBA players

    Saturday's game has been the story so far this season for Wembanyama and the Spurs. While Wembanyama has impressed through the first part of the season, the Spurs struggles have continued.

    San Antonio is 4-21 on the season, snapping a dreadful losing streak earlier this week. Now, the Spurs are back in the loss column and looking to turn things around.

    At least for now, Spurs fans have Wembanyama to entertain them through the losses.

