NBA Fans Applaud Victor Wembanyama vs. Zion Williamson amid Pelicans' Rout of Spurs

Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans picked up a dominant 146-110 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.

The game marked a key matchup between Pelicans' Zion Williamson and Spurs' rookie Victor Wembanyama. It was a battle between two young talents in the league that fans will look forward to from years to come.

While the Pelicans handled business with ease, Wembanyama got the best of Williamson.

Wembanyama finished with 17 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks while Williamson had 15 points and eight rebounds.

Saturday's game has been the story so far this season for Wembanyama and the Spurs. While Wembanyama has impressed through the first part of the season, the Spurs struggles have continued.

San Antonio is 4-21 on the season, snapping a dreadful losing streak earlier this week. Now, the Spurs are back in the loss column and looking to turn things around.