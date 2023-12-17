Browns' David Njoku: 'I Damn Near S--t Myself' When Bears Nearly Completed Hail Mary

Browns' David Njoku: 'I Damn Near S--t Myself' When Bears Nearly Completed Hail MaryDecember 17, 2023
Cleveland Browns fans weren't the only ones watching nervously as Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields launched a Hail Mary pass from the Browns' 45-yard line in the final second of Sunday afternoon's game.
So was Browns tight end David Njoku.
"I damn near s--t myself, dog," Njoku said about that moment.
The Browns prevailed to win 20-17, allowing them to remain the No. 5 seed in the AFC.
The last-second pass from Fields bounced off of multiple Browns defenders before landing in the hands of wide receiver Darnell Mooney.
The ball then bounced out of Mooney's hands, allowing for a game-saving interception by Browns safety D'Anthony Bell.
Njoku hauled in 10 receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown in the victory, marking his first triple-digit receiving yards total of the season, as well as his third touchdown catch in two games.
The tight end now has 69 catches, 704 yards and five touchdowns in 2023, marking career-high totals in each category.