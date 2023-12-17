Browns' David Njoku: 'I Damn Near S--t Myself' When Bears Nearly Completed Hail Mary

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cleveland Browns fans weren't the only ones watching nervously as Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields launched a Hail Mary pass from the Browns' 45-yard line in the final second of Sunday afternoon's game.

So was Browns tight end David Njoku.

"I damn near s--t myself, dog," Njoku said about that moment.

The Browns prevailed to win 20-17, allowing them to remain the No. 5 seed in the AFC.

The last-second pass from Fields bounced off of multiple Browns defenders before landing in the hands of wide receiver Darnell Mooney.

The ball then bounced out of Mooney's hands, allowing for a game-saving interception by Browns safety D'Anthony Bell.

Njoku hauled in 10 receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown in the victory, marking his first triple-digit receiving yards total of the season, as well as his third touchdown catch in two games.