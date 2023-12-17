Bears' Darnell Mooney Disappoints NFL Fans by Dropping GW Hail Mary TD vs. Browns

Jason Miller/Getty Images

After the Chicago Bears blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter to allow the Cleveland Browns to go in front with a late field goal, they still had the chance to win the game when they got into position for a Hail Mary pass.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields avoided pressure and rolled out to his left before launching a rocket that dropped from the sky into the crowd of players in the end zone.

The ball was tipped and appeared to perfectly land in the hands of Chicago receiver Darnell Mooney, but he failed to hold on and it bounced off his foot into the air, allowing Cleveland safety D'Anthony Bell to come up with the interception and seal the 20-17 victory for the Browns.

The disastrous play by Mooney capped a forgettable outing for him, as he finished with just two catches for 14 yards despite tying for the team lead with eight targets.

Fans on social media didn't hold back their disappointment in Mooney's failure to deliver when it mattered most in Sunday's game:

Mooney isn't the sole reason for Chicago's loss, as he wasn't the reason the Browns scored 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. However, this was a winnable game for a Bears team that was seeking its first three-game win streak since the 2020 season.