PNC Championship 2023: Bernhard Langer Wins 5th Title; Tiger Woods, Charlie End T-5

Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

For the first time since 2019, Team Langer reigned supreme at the PNC Championship.

Former World No. 1 Bernhard Langer, alongside son Jason Langer, took home the tournament championship with a minus-25 score.

This was Langer's third tournament victory with Jason and his fifth overall, with the other two coming with his oldest son Stefan Langer.

The Langer lineage tied the Raymond Floyd family for the most championships in tournament history. The last Floyd victory came in 2001, with that family earning five in the first seven iterations of the tournament.

Team Langer took home a $200,000 purse for winning the tournament. They finished two strokes ahead of Team Duval, who took home $80,000 and three strokes ahead of 2022 winner Team Singh, who took home a $57,250 purse.

Tiger and Charlie Woods finished tied for fifth in the event, taking home a $47,500 purse. The father-son duo shot a 64 in Saturdays action and a 61 on Sunday, which allowed them to break into the Top-5.