Browns' Joe Flacco Hyped by LeBron James, NFL Fans in Win vs. Justin Fields, Bears

The Cleveland Browns picked up a 20-17 win over the Chicago Bears Sunday afternoon thanks to a pair of clutch drives from Joe Flacco.

Flacco, who the Browns picked up just a few weeks ago after several injuries, did not have a game to remember through the first three and a half quarters. He threw three interceptions and was threatening to lose the game.

He made sure fans forgot about those interceptions with a huge performance in the final minutes of the game.

Down 17-10 with less than five minutes to play, Flacco mounted an 80-yard drive to tie the game. He connected with Amari Cooper for a 51-yard passing touchdown.

After the Browns got a stop on defense, Flacco was tasked with leading Cleveland on a potentially game-winning drive.

The veteran quarterback drove his team down the field and set them up for a field goal, which Dustin Hopkins drilled to give the Browns a 20-17 lead. From there, Cleveland just had to keep the Bears off the board for the final 30 seconds.

Flacco's clutch performance quickly turned criticism on social media to praise.

Flacco finished the game with 374 yards and a pair of touchdowns.