    Browns' Joe Flacco Hyped by LeBron James, NFL Fans in Win vs. Justin Fields, Bears

    Andrew PetersDecember 17, 2023

    CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)
    Nick Cammett/Getty Images

    The Cleveland Browns picked up a 20-17 win over the Chicago Bears Sunday afternoon thanks to a pair of clutch drives from Joe Flacco.

    Flacco, who the Browns picked up just a few weeks ago after several injuries, did not have a game to remember through the first three and a half quarters. He threw three interceptions and was threatening to lose the game.

    He made sure fans forgot about those interceptions with a huge performance in the final minutes of the game.

    Down 17-10 with less than five minutes to play, Flacco mounted an 80-yard drive to tie the game. He connected with Amari Cooper for a 51-yard passing touchdown.

    SN Ohio @SN_Ohio

    WHAT A THROW FROM JOE FLACCO <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DawgPound?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DawgPound</a> <a href="https://t.co/fFYXmr9WG5">pic.twitter.com/fFYXmr9WG5</a>

    After the Browns got a stop on defense, Flacco was tasked with leading Cleveland on a potentially game-winning drive.

    The veteran quarterback drove his team down the field and set them up for a field goal, which Dustin Hopkins drilled to give the Browns a 20-17 lead. From there, Cleveland just had to keep the Bears off the board for the final 30 seconds.

    Flacco's clutch performance quickly turned criticism on social media to praise.

    LeBron James @KingJames

    WOW FLACCO!!! A DIME <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DawgPound?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DawgPound</a>

    Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell

    This dude Joe Flacco is insane‼️‼️

    JP Acosta @acosta32_jp

    The Joe Flacco renaissance has been such a wild addition to an already wild year <a href="https://t.co/hkMkstJhL1">https://t.co/hkMkstJhL1</a>

    biz @bizzedmypants

    Joe Flacco (elite) legacy drive?

    Lanerryl "Ro J" @RoJohnson__

    Joe Flacco is probably the most interesting QB of all time. lol

    Flacco finished the game with 374 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

    Now Flacco and the Browns are 9-5 heading into a matchup against the Houston Texans next week. Flacco was a late addition to the team, but he has fans confident heading into the final stretch of the season.

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    JOE<br>FLACCO<br>PROFESSIONAL QUARTERBACK

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    Flacco's magical.

    Ben Axelrod @BenAxelrod

    All joking aside, today did show you the value of a Flacco. Any other Browns QB would've crawled into a hole after throwing 3 picks. Flacco just kept chucking.

    McNeil @Reflog_18

    JOE FLACCO GUIDES THE BROWNS DOWN THE FIELD TO VICTORY!! <a href="https://t.co/vCPnO555TY">pic.twitter.com/vCPnO555TY</a>