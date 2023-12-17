X

    Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins Praised by NFL Fans in Win vs. Jets amid Tyreek Hill Injury

    Julia StumbaughDecember 17, 2023

    MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins throws a pass during the first half of a game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
    Megan Briggs/Getty Images

    Missing the NFL's leader in receiving yards on Sunday wasn't enough to slow down Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

    Even with wide receiver Tyreek Hill sidelined by an ankle injury, Tagovailoa recorded 224 yards and a touchdown on 21-of-24 throwing against the New York Jets' No. 2-ranked passing defense as the Dolphins cruised to a 30-0 shutout victory.

    Tagovailoa's afternoon was highlighted by a 60-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jaylen Waddle in the second quarter.

    NFL @NFL

    TUA TO WADDLE. 60-YARD TD.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYJvsMIA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYJvsMIA</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/kw7mays4qU">https://t.co/kw7mays4qU</a> <a href="https://t.co/QuugxeDp6I">pic.twitter.com/QuugxeDp6I</a>

    Fans argued the victory proved that Tagovailoa can succeed without even without Hill, who went into Sunday leading the league with 1,542 receiving yards and 118.6 yards per game.

    Tagovailoa now has 3,921 passing yards and 25 passing touchdowns on the season.

    Daniel Oyefusi @DanielOyefusi

    Without Tyreek Hill, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has started 11 of 11 for 126 yards and a touchdown.

    Adam Beasley @AdamHBeasley

    Tua Tagovailoa's final stat line: 21 of 24 for 224 yards and a touchdown.<br><br>Not bad for a guy who supposedly gets carried up and down the field by Tyreek Hill. <a href="https://t.co/FPh8UVfktb">https://t.co/FPh8UVfktb</a>

    Joe Schad @schadjoe

    Tua only looks good when Tyreek plays <a href="https://t.co/wZQzy8Mo0i">pic.twitter.com/wZQzy8Mo0i</a>

    Toxic King Byke! @_Dre_Dre18x

    Tua is a Waddle merchant. I'm starting the agenda. 😏

    Sharif Phillips-Keaton @SharifKeaton

    I know that some people are putting Tyreek Hill in the MVP conversation and rightfully so. But, with all of the talk of Tua Tagovailoa being a "game-manager", he just hung 30 points on a good defensive team without Hill. Can we start giving Tua some credit too?

    Simon Clancy @SiClancy

    20th touchdown of the season for Raheem Mostert. The idea that Tyreek being out would hinder Miami was blown well out of proportion. Dolphins have 200+ yards of offense, Tua has 2 incompletions and they're 24-0 ahead against a good Jets defense.

    Other fans argued Tagovailoa deserves to have his name in the conversation for league MVP. The Dolphins quarterback led MVP odds after Week 8, but has since dropped behind other quarterbacks including the Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott and San Francisco 49ers' Brock Purdy, according to DraftKings.

    Brandon Liguori @BrandonRLiguori

    Without WR Tyreek Hill today because of an injury to his ankle, Miami <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dolphins?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dolphins</a> QB Tua Tagovailoa finished 21/24, 224 yards, 9.3 yards per throw, TD, 119.4 RTG.<br><br>His name is not leaving the MVP conversation.

    Gяσσνу ʝαу⁶🌺 @jeroky_

    It's criminal for people not to include Tua in the MVP conversation. He's playing out of his mind this season.

    Johnny Anchors @johnny_anchors

    Tua deserves MVP for that drive alone. The way he shows poise taking over the ball at the OPP 1 and hands it off to Mostert on three consecutive snaps is stuff you just can't teach <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/H1M?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#H1M</a>

    CFU @ChuckFinsUp

    Tua is the MVP hands down<br><br>We've seen Skylar and Teddy try to run this offense and it just doesn't work. <br><br>Tua is him

    Frusolone @Frusolone16

    "Tua can't play well without tyreek Hill"<br><br>Tua proceeds to have the best game any QB has played against this top 3 defense all year. He's your MVP. This team needed this badly. Momentum is on their side staying at home for their biggest game of the year <a href="https://t.co/NEX4MfoLyP">https://t.co/NEX4MfoLyP</a>

    The win marked the Miami franchise's first shutout since 2020.

    The 10-4 Dolphins will look to take one step closer to clinching the No. 1 seed in the AFC East next Sunday at home against the Dallas Cowboys.