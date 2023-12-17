Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins Praised by NFL Fans in Win vs. Jets amid Tyreek Hill Injury

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins Praised by NFL Fans in Win vs. Jets amid Tyreek Hill InjuryDecember 17, 2023
Missing the NFL's leader in receiving yards on Sunday wasn't enough to slow down Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Even with wide receiver Tyreek Hill sidelined by an ankle injury, Tagovailoa recorded 224 yards and a touchdown on 21-of-24 throwing against the New York Jets' No. 2-ranked passing defense as the Dolphins cruised to a 30-0 shutout victory.
Tagovailoa's afternoon was highlighted by a 60-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jaylen Waddle in the second quarter.
NFL @NFL
TUA TO WADDLE. 60-YARD TD.
Fans argued the victory proved that Tagovailoa can succeed without even without Hill, who went into Sunday leading the league with 1,542 receiving yards and 118.6 yards per game.
Tagovailoa now has 3,921 passing yards and 25 passing touchdowns on the season.
Other fans argued Tagovailoa deserves to have his name in the conversation for league MVP. The Dolphins quarterback led MVP odds after Week 8, but has since dropped behind other quarterbacks including the Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott and San Francisco 49ers' Brock Purdy, according to DraftKings.
Brandon Liguori @BrandonRLiguori
Without WR Tyreek Hill today because of an injury to his ankle, Miami <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dolphins?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dolphins</a> QB Tua Tagovailoa finished 21/24, 224 yards, 9.3 yards per throw, TD, 119.4 RTG.<br><br>His name is not leaving the MVP conversation.
Frusolone @Frusolone16
"Tua can't play well without tyreek Hill"<br><br>Tua proceeds to have the best game any QB has played against this top 3 defense all year. He's your MVP. This team needed this badly. Momentum is on their side staying at home for their biggest game of the year <a href="https://t.co/NEX4MfoLyP">https://t.co/NEX4MfoLyP</a>
The win marked the Miami franchise's first shutout since 2020.
The 10-4 Dolphins will look to take one step closer to clinching the No. 1 seed in the AFC East next Sunday at home against the Dallas Cowboys.