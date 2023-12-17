Cordale Russell Commits to Deion Sanders, Colorado; TCU Transfer Was 4-Star Recruit

Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes continue to make noise in the transfer portal.

Transfer portal wide receiver Cordale Russell officially committed to join the Buffaloes Sunday. He spent the 2023 season with TCU, although he did not appear in any games for the Horned Frogs.

Russell was a 4-star recruit in the Class of 2023. He was rated as the No. 65 player nationally, the No. 12 wide receiver and the No. 11 overall player from Texas, per 247Sports. He was listed as 6'4", 210-lbs and will have four years of eligibility remaining.

Colorado notably was in on Russell during his recruiting period, but he would eventually choose to stay in-state. He recorded 34 catches for 725 yards and nine touchdowns during his senior season at North Mesquite High School and could be a terrific target for quarterback Shedeur Sanders next season.

He joins a position group that has two-way star Travis Hunter as well as Xavier Weaver and Jimmy Horn Jr. He becomes the 13th player to join the Buffaloes transfer portal class for next season and is the first notable skill position pickup.