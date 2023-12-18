NFL Rumors: Eagles' Jalen Hurts Will Be Active vs. Seahawks Despite Illness

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts will be active for his team's Monday Night Football game against the Seattle Seahawks, per Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

An illness raised doubts about Hurts' availability for a Week 15 matchup with the Seahawks. His symptoms from the sickness had grown worse in the days leading up to the game, and the team reportedly took extra precautions by having him travel separately to Seattle.

The 2022 MVP runner-up isn't quite matching the pace he set a year ago but is justifying why he received a five-year, $255 million extension. Through 13 games, he has thrown for 3,192 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions

The Eagles made a strong case for being considered the NFL's best team when they ran out to a 10-1 start. Then they suffered successive defeats to the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys by a combined score of 75-32.

In those two games, Hurts went 44-of-72 for 495 yards and a touchdown. His performances led some to wonder before he was under weather if he was battling an injury serious enough to sideline him.

There's a reason the Eagles are paying Hurts all of that money. No player is more important to their championship aspirations than him.