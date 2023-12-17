Cowboys Rumors: Stephon Gilmore, Brandin Cooks Among 10 Players Dealing with Illness

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Enough players were feeling under the weather to nearly fill out an entire side of the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, according to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer.

Glazer reported Sunday that 10 Cowboys players and coaches, including wide receiver Brandin Cooks, cornerback Stephon Gilmore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn experienced a "stomach bug" this week.

Glazer added that this isn't expected to present many issues when Dallas kicks off Sunday's contest with the Buffalo Bills at 4:25 p.m. ET. Head coach Mike McCarthy said that "everybody's kinda through it right now."

The illnesses did at least disrupt Dallas' preparations throughout the week.

This game presents the Cowboys with an opportunity to make another major statement.

The knock on them for most of the year was that they couldn't get past their toughest competition in the NFC. They lost to the San Francisco 49ers by 32 points before falling short against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Avenging the Eagles defeat and hammering Philly 33-13 has turned some of the skeptics around. Dallas was second only to the Niners in Bleacher Report's Week 15 power rankings.

Going on the road and extending their winning streak to six games against the Bills would lead the Cowboys to show even more why this could be the year when the stars finally align for them. A defeat, on the other hand, will have a lot of people once again viewing them as pretenders.