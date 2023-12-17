X

    Tiger Woods' Son Charlie Says 'We Just Suck at Putting' Amid PNC Championship 2023

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVDecember 17, 2023

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 16: Charlie Woods walks onto the first tee box during the first round of the PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 16, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
    Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

    Charlie Woods might only be 14, but the son of golf legend Tiger Woods is already sounding like somebody who has spent years of frustration on a golf course.

    Charlie and Tiger carded an eight-under 64 in the first round of the PNC Championship on Saturday, putting them eight shots behind the leaders (Matt and Cameron Kuchar).

    Charlie took some positives from Team Woods' performance but lamented how they were let down with their putter.

    "We just suck at putting," he said, eliciting some chuckles from the assembled reporters.

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    Team Woods needs to work on their putting 😅 <a href="https://t.co/gApFp6vsaJ">pic.twitter.com/gApFp6vsaJ</a>

    The teenager identified one problem area, explaining how his dad's reads on the green aren't always the most helpful.

    "His reads are hook-bias and I don't hook as much as he does," he said. "So all of my putts, I miss right. So I have to account for that."

    The younger Woods obviously has a long way to go to become a PGA Tour pro, but he seems to have the post-round press conference down pretty well.

    Tiger Woods' Son Charlie Says 'We Just Suck at Putting' Amid PNC Championship 2023
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon