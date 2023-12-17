Tiger Woods' Son Charlie Says 'We Just Suck at Putting' Amid PNC Championship 2023

Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Charlie Woods might only be 14, but the son of golf legend Tiger Woods is already sounding like somebody who has spent years of frustration on a golf course.

Charlie and Tiger carded an eight-under 64 in the first round of the PNC Championship on Saturday, putting them eight shots behind the leaders (Matt and Cameron Kuchar).

Charlie took some positives from Team Woods' performance but lamented how they were let down with their putter.

"We just suck at putting," he said, eliciting some chuckles from the assembled reporters.

The teenager identified one problem area, explaining how his dad's reads on the green aren't always the most helpful.

"His reads are hook-bias and I don't hook as much as he does," he said. "So all of my putts, I miss right. So I have to account for that."