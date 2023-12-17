Sean Payton: Russell Wilson Convo 'None of Your Business' After Broncos Lose to Lions

RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton declined to disclose what was said during what appeared to be a tense conversation with quarterback Russell Wilson during Saturday's 42-17 loss to the Detroit Lions.

"What I talk with Russell about is none of your business," Payton told reporters.

An offensive offside penalty nullified a one-yard touchdown run by Michael Burton inside the final minute of the third quarter. After moving back five yards on the 4th-and-goal, Payton settled for a field goal, so the Broncos left four points on the board.

The coach was visibly frustrated on the sideline and at one point he directed his ire toward Wilson.

In his postgame press conference, Payton only said he was "upset about the call" and didn't go beyond that.

Fans were left a bit puzzled as to why Wilson would've been culpable for the penalty. Not to mention, Denver probably would've had a touchdown if Payton had challenged the spot on Javonte Williams' third-down run or even Jaleel McLaughlin's reception on second down.

The Broncos had won six of their previous seven games entering Week 15. They went from being widely mocked amid a 1-5 start to entering the playoff conversation. Wilson was drawing praise for improving his play, while Payton was laying the foundation for what's to come.