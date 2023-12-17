Mike Tomlin Calls Steelers 'a Fundamentally Poor Football Group' After Loss to Colts

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers' head coach Mike Tomlin didn't hold back after his team dropped a third-consecutive game to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

It's been a frustrating season for Tomlin and the Steelers, and those frustrations boiled over following the 30-13 loss to the Colts.

Per NFL.com's Bobby Kownack, Tomlin was candid in describing his feelings about the way his team has been playing this season:

"Let's be honest. We're a fundamentally poor football group right now. We're playing losing football. I take responsibility for that. By losing football I mean we're just not doing fundamental things well enough. We're not. We're turning the ball over. We're highly penalized. We don't play good in situations. So, I'm just acknowledging that."

The loss marks the Steelers' seventh of the season, and they sit at the bottom of the NFC North. Pittsburgh has lost to the Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots and now the Colts in the last three weeks. Now with just three games left in the season, the Steelers' playoff hopes are dwindling.

They will take on the Cincinnati Bengals, the Seattle Seahawks and the Baltimore Ravens to close out the season.

The Steelers' offense struggled on Saturday, and that has been a theme all season. Pittsburgh fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada in November, but there haven't been any strides taken following his departure.

Quarterback Mitch Trubisky threw for just 169 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions with a QBR of 31.7. On the ground, the Steelers managed just 74 rushing yards.