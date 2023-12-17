UCLA's Ethan Garbers Wows CFB Fans in LA Bowl Win vs. Boise State amid Moore Transfer

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The UCLA Bruins had a tough end to the 2023 regular season.

The Bruins lost three of the final four games, lost freshman quarterback Dante Moore to the transfer portal and looked like a prime candidate to lose the Starco Brands LA Bowl to the Mountain West champion Boise State Broncos.

Fortunately for the Bruins, a strong bowl performance allowed the team to go out on a positive note.

Collin Schlee got the start at quarterback for UCLA and did show some flashes of greatness. He went 11-of-16 for 78 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 127 yards on seven carries. That was the only offensive touchdown the team produced while he was under center and he would leave after taking a big hit in the third quarter.

Ethan Garbers, who was declared to not be healthy heading into the game, would relieve Schlee and put on a masterclass.

Garbers went 9-of-12 for 152 yards and two touchdowns in relief duty, helping the Bruins put the game away.

This electric entry had fans buzzing on social media, with many expressing excitement over his future as the team's signal-caller.

Garbers' future with the Bruins looked bleak prior to Moore's decision to enter the portal, but Saturday's performance surely has things looking up for the 21-year-old.

He finishes the 2023 season with 1,136 passing yards and 11 touchdowns to just three interceptions. He appeared in eight games for the Bruins in 2023 and UCLA was victorious in six of them.