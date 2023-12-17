X

    UCLA's Ethan Garbers Wows CFB Fans in LA Bowl Win vs. Boise State amid Moore Transfer

    Jack MurrayDecember 17, 2023

    PASADENA, CA - NOVEMBER 25: UCLA Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers (4) looks to pass during Cal Bears game versus the UCLA Bruins in the last Pac-12 Conference football game played on November 25, 2023, at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The UCLA Bruins had a tough end to the 2023 regular season.

    The Bruins lost three of the final four games, lost freshman quarterback Dante Moore to the transfer portal and looked like a prime candidate to lose the Starco Brands LA Bowl to the Mountain West champion Boise State Broncos.

    Fortunately for the Bruins, a strong bowl performance allowed the team to go out on a positive note.

    UCLA Football @UCLAFootball

    𝗟𝗔 𝗕𝗢𝗪𝗟 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗦! <a href="https://t.co/xLZggtxvjN">pic.twitter.com/xLZggtxvjN</a>

    Collin Schlee got the start at quarterback for UCLA and did show some flashes of greatness. He went 11-of-16 for 78 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 127 yards on seven carries. That was the only offensive touchdown the team produced while he was under center and he would leave after taking a big hit in the third quarter.

    Ethan Garbers, who was declared to not be healthy heading into the game, would relieve Schlee and put on a masterclass.

    UCLA Football @UCLAFootball

    Garbers ➡️ Ford for the TOUCHDOWN! 🙌<br><br>📺: ABC<br>📲: <a href="https://t.co/nZyOC9HyQI">https://t.co/nZyOC9HyQI</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBruins?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBruins</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/Ford_Kyle6?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Ford_Kyle6</a> <a href="https://t.co/eBPN8xJoBo">pic.twitter.com/eBPN8xJoBo</a>

    UCLA Football @UCLAFootball

    40-YARD TD PASS FROM GARBERS TO J.MIKE 🎯<br><br>📺: ABC<br>📲: <a href="https://t.co/nZyOC9HyQI">https://t.co/nZyOC9HyQI</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBruins?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBruins</a> <a href="https://t.co/Lolo7g0p5r">pic.twitter.com/Lolo7g0p5r</a>

    Garbers went 9-of-12 for 152 yards and two touchdowns in relief duty, helping the Bruins put the game away.

    This electric entry had fans buzzing on social media, with many expressing excitement over his future as the team's signal-caller.

    Bruce Feldman @BruceFeldmanCFB

    UCLA is dramatically better when Ethan Garbers is running the offense. It's like a stunning difference how much crisper they are.

    Ben Bolch @latbbolch

    So…Ethan Garbers. Simple as that.<br><br>Don't overcomplicate things.

    eric sondheimer @latsondheimer

    Ethan Garbers is 8 for 8 passing, which begs the question: Why didn't he start? Oh well. It's UCLA football.

    James H. Williams covers UCLA football @JHWreporter

    UCLA needs to double down on Ethan Garbers for next season or get someone out the portal. They need someone.

    Adam Bradford @Adam_Bradford14

    A lot of UCLA fans (well, all five of them) are rightfully upset about Dante Moore transferring out. But the fact of the matter is that Ethan Garbers is clearly the best quarterback on their team. <a href="https://t.co/lymLITABwJ">https://t.co/lymLITABwJ</a>

    James H. Williams covers UCLA football @JHWreporter

    UCLA QB Ethan Garbers completed all eight of his passes for 112 yards and a touchdown in the third quarter. He took over the offense after Collin Schlee was hurt early in the quarter.

    Thuc Nhi Nguyen @thucnhi21

    Bruins strike in three plays, capped off by a 14-yard TD run by T.J. Harden. Ethan Garbers doing a little "are you not entertained" to the crowd as UCLA goes ahead 27-16, 19 seconds left in the third.

    Gavin Carlson @GavinCarlsonDB

    Eye-test aside, individual stats aside, limited ceiling aside, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UCLA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UCLA</a> is a completely different offense with Ethan Garbers. Gotta give him props.

    eric sondheimer @latsondheimer

    UCLA fans will donate NIL only if it goes to Ethan Garbers.

    J. Locke @jlockefootball1

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UCLA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UCLA</a> Ethan Garbers is a machine at qb. Crazy accurate.

    The Den @uclatheden

    WE 💙 ETHAN GARBERS

    Kevin Walsh Jr. @TheKevinWalsh

    ETHAN GARBERS THE GOAT!!!!! CHIP KELLY RESPECTS JUICE!!!!

    Kyle McCarthy @KyleCMcCarthy

    Dante Moore who?<br><br>Garbers is BALLIN!!!<br><br>I guess Chip knew it all along? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UCLA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UCLA</a> <a href="https://t.co/2q7tcaG9fs">pic.twitter.com/2q7tcaG9fs</a>

    Ty Rasmussen @TyRazzmo

    That fact Dante Moore played one snap for UCLA is so dumb. Team is so much better with out him

    Jen🏳️‍⚧️ @JenSince96

    I LOVE ETHAN GARBERS ALL MY HOMIES LOVE ETHAN GARBERS <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UCLA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UCLA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBruins?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBruins</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LABowl?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LABowl</a> 🐻💙💛 <a href="https://t.co/AAq6060a5p">pic.twitter.com/AAq6060a5p</a>

    Garbers' future with the Bruins looked bleak prior to Moore's decision to enter the portal, but Saturday's performance surely has things looking up for the 21-year-old.

    He finishes the 2023 season with 1,136 passing yards and 11 touchdowns to just three interceptions. He appeared in eight games for the Bruins in 2023 and UCLA was victorious in six of them.

    Barring any additions, it appears he took a big step in locking down the gig in 2024. He has one season remaining and could be the quarterback who leads the Bruins into its tenure in the Big Ten.