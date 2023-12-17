NFL Rumors: Dolphins' Tyreek Hill to Make Own Decision on Ankle Injury vs. Jets

Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill will determine his own status and whether or not he'll play in Sunday's game against the New York Jets, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Hill is listed as questionable for the matchup with an ankle injury.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel hinted earlier this week that Hill would be able to decide whether or not he plays against the Jets.

"It's his career. When we talk, this is what will happen... If he's confident he can be himself and I have the support of the trainers, he will play. If it's not, he won't," McDaniel told reporters Friday.

Hill injured his ankle in Miami's 28-27 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Dec. 11 and hasn't practiced all week leading up to Sunday's matchup against the Jets.

The 29-year-old suffered the injury in the first quarter of the team's matchup against Tennessee and didn't return until the third quarter. He was limited to just 47 percent of the team's offensive snaps.

If Hill doesn't suit up on Sunday, it'll get more difficult for him to reach the 2,000-yard receiving mark this season. He has caught 97 passes for 1,542 yards and 12 touchdowns in 13 games and is vying to become the first receiver in NFL history to record a 2,000-yard receiving season.

If Hill is unable to compete, Jaylen Waddle would likely become Miami's WR1 with Braxton Berrios, Cedrick Wilson and perhaps Chase Claypool seeing more playing time. Running back Raheem Mostert could also see a heavier workload.

The Dolphins enter Sunday's game first in the AFC East with a 9-4 record. They're hoping to win the division title for the first time since the 2008 campaign