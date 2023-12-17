FCS Playoffs 2023-24: Date, Schedule for SDSU vs. Montana Championship

Ryan Brennecke/University of Montana/Getty Images

The 2024 FCS championship game will feature No. 1 South Dakota State taking on No. 2 Montana after a wild semifinal round.

South Dakota State extended its winning streak to 28 consecutive games following a 59-0 rout of No. 5 UAlbany. After earning a first-round bye following a perfect regular season, the Jackrabbits have outscored opponents 123-12 in three games. They're looking to win their second straight championship after securing the FCS title for the first time in school history last year.

Montana punched its ticket to the championship game by narrowly defeating North Dakota State by the final score of 31-29 in double overtime, preventing a rematch of last year's championship.

Here's everything you need to know about the title game schedule, as well as some background into each team's journey throughout the playoffs.

Championship Schedule

No. 1 South Dakota State vs. No. 2 Montana: Sunday, Jan. 7 at 2 p.m. ET

Matchup History

The Jackrabbits and the Grizzlies don't have a storied history, meeting just four times since 2000. Montana has won all four games though, which includes a 24-17 victory in their most recent matchup in 2015.

South Dakota State's Playoff Run

Quarterback Mark Gronowski and running back Isaiah Davis have continued to show why they're considered an elite duo in the Jackrabbits' backfield, lighting up Mercer's defense in the second round.

Gronowski threw for a modest 158 yards, recording one touchdown to go along with one interception while adding 40 more yards on the ground. Davis racked up 117 yards of his own while finding the end zone three times.

In South Dakota State's matchup with No. 8 Villanova in the quarterfinals, the senior tailback helped his team pull out a win after holding a close 10-9 advantage at the half. Davis rushed for 192 yards, averaging just over 7.1 yards per attempt. This included a 66-yard touchdown run that put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter.

Against UAlbany, it was Gronowski's time to shine. He threw for 265 yards on just 19 pass attempts, tossing three touchdowns against zero interceptions. Davis ran for 107 yards and two scores.

South Dakota State's defense has also been dominant, holding the Great Danes' offense to a mere 2.87 yards per carry on 23 attempts. In the Jackrabbits' three playoff wins, opponents have averaged just 255.3 total yards of offense.

Montana's Playoff Run

The Grizzlies' journey to the championship game wasn't an easy one, although it began with a convincing 49-19 victory over Delaware. Quarterback Clifton McDowell bounced back from a first quarter interception to finish with 186 passing yards and three total touchdowns.

His top target was Keelan White, as the receiver has put together the best year of his college career in his junior season. Against Delaware, he recorded 88 yards and a touchdown on just four receptions.

Montana held a 28-21 lead over No. 7 Furman in the quarterfinals on the final drive of regulation, although a touchdown pass from Paladins signal-caller Tyler Huff with 13 seconds remaining sent the game to overtime.

The Grizzlies were able to avoid a disastrous collapse after White hauled in the game-sealing touchdown to give the team a 35-28 victory. He finished with five receptions for 91 yards.

On Saturday, Montana secured another hard-fought win over North Dakota State that spanned multiple overtimes. After both teams were tied at 16 after the fourth quarter, they traded touchdowns to begin the first overtime.

Once Montana scored again to begin double overtime, the Grizzlies' two-point conversion attempt nearly went awry. Wide receiver Junior Bergen launched the ball into the end zone after his face mask got pulled on a trick play. The pass was tipped before it ended up in the hands of White, who reeled in the catch. The Grizzlies' defense held strong on the ensuing two-point attempt and they moved on to the championship game.