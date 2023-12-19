X

    NFL Rumors: Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase Expected to Miss Time with Shoulder Injury

    December 19, 2023

    Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is reportedly "likely" to miss at least the upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers because of the separated shoulder he suffered during Saturday's win over the Minnesota Vikings, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

    Rapoport noted Chase could miss more than just the one game.

    Chase, who is one of the best young wide receivers in the NFL, exited the win over the Vikings in the fourth quarter with a shoulder injury and didn't return. Mike Garafolo reported on the NFL Network broadcast that he suffered a separated shoulder.

    Otherwise, the LSU product has been healthy and hasn't missed a game this year. In 14 games, he has caught 93 passes for 1,156 yards and seven touchdowns.

    It's Chase's third consecutive season with 1,000-plus receiving yards to open his career, which is quite impressive.

    If the 23-year-old misses the expected time, Tee Higgins would likely slot into the WR1 role while the likes of Tyler Boyd and tight ends Irv Smith Jr., Tanner Hudson and Drew Sample could see some more action.

    Additionally, running back Joe Mixon could see a much heavier workload.

    The Bengals sit third in the AFC North with an 8-6 record and are aiming to make the playoffs despite losing starting quarterback Joe Burrow to a season-ending wrist injury earlier in the year.