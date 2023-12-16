Bengals' Jake Browning: Vikings Release in 2021 Was 'Sh-ttiest I've Ever Experienced'

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

For Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning, Saturday's 27-24 comeback victory over the Minnesota Vikings was the icing on the cake.

Browning, who was last cut by the Vikings in 2021, told reporters after Saturday's win that his release from Minnesota was the "sh-ttiest I've ever experienced." He added that the Vikings "never should have cut me."

The Vikings gave Browning a shot in 2019 as an undrafted free agent, and he spent two years on the practice squad before being cut by the franchise in 2021. He didn't think another NFL opportunity was coming after he was released, but that's when Bengals head coach Zac Taylor reached out with an offer.

Browning has started Cincinnati's last four games after Joe Burrow was ruled out for the remainder of the season with a wrist injury.

The Washington product entered Saturday's game having completed 79.3 percent of his passes for 856 yards and four touchdowns against two interceptions in three games as the Bengals went 2-1 in that span.

Browning followed that up with a solid performance against the Vikings, completing 29 of 42 passes for 324 yards and two touchdowns against one interception.