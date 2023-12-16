MLB Rumors: Rhys Hoskins Drawing Interest from Mariners amid Cubs Buzz in Free Agency

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Free-agent first baseman Rhys Hoskins appears to have no shortage of suitors this winter.

Hoskins is drawing interest from the Seattle Mariners amid rumors linking him to the Chicago Cubs, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

Morosi reported on Dec. 5 that the Cubs and Hoskins were in contact on a possible contract and that both one-year and multiyear agreements had been discussed.

After finishing the 2023 season with an 88-74 record, the Mariners are looking for another power bat to add to a lineup highlighted by Julio Rodríguez and J.P. Crawford. Hoskins would be an upgrade over Ty France at first base in terms of power at the plate.

While Hoskins missed the 2023 season after tearing his ACL in spring training, the 30-year-old put together a solid 2022 campaign with the Philadelphia Phillies, with whom he spent the first six years of his career.

Hoskins slashed .246/.332/.462 with 30 home runs and 79 RBI in 156 games with the Phillies in 2022, helping the team finish third in the National League East and make a run to the World Series.

The Phillies drafted Hoskins in 2014 and he made his MLB debut in 2017, finishing fourth in NL Rookie of the Year voting. In 667 games across six seasons in Philadelphia, he hit .242 with 148 home runs and 405 RBI.

Philadelphia opted to move on from Hoskins this winter after they decided to move Bryce Harper to first base full-time in 2024. Harper returned from Tommy John surgery in 2023 and moved from the outfield to first base, making a strong impression at the position.

"We think he projects to be an outstanding first baseman," Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski told reporters last month. "He's willing to do whatever for the organization, and we just think for us, it makes us a better club now and as we go forward.

"It gives us a really good, athletic infield that can be together for years."