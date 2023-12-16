Duke Legend Mike Krzyzewski Tells Caitlin Clark He'd Have 'Loved to Coach' Iowa Star

David K Purdy/Getty Images

Iowa star Caitlin Clark received high praise from former Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski.

In an interview between the two on SiriusXM's College Sports Radio, Krzyzewski told the reigning Associated Press Player of the Year he "would have loved to have" coached her during his career.

Krzyzewski also told Clark she is "gonna be one of the leaders" who helps to continue raising the profile of women's sports.

Clark arrived on Iowa's campus in 2020 with as much hype as any freshman in the country. She immediately made an impact with 26.6 points and 7.0 assists per game in 30 starts.

The Des Moines native has only raised her profile since that breakout first season. She has been a unanimous first-team All-American selection in each of the previous two years.

Last season, Clark became the first Hawkeyes women's player to win the John R. Wooden and Naismith College Player of the Year awards. She finished second in the nation in scoring average (27.8 points per game) and led the nation in assists (8.6) last season.

Iowa won a program-record 31 games and advanced to the national title game for the first time before losing to LSU.

Clark has picked up right where she left off through her first 11 games this season. The senior guard is leading the nation with 29.5 points per game on 46.8 percent shooting.