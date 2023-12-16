PNC Championship 2023: Matt Kuchar's Team in 1st; Tiger Woods, Son Charlie T-11

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Matt Kuchar and his son, Cameron Kuchar, lead the PNC Championship at 15 under after Saturday's action at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.

The 20-team event features professional golfers who have either won a major or the Players Championship partnering with a family member. It's a 36-hole scramble tournament.

The Kuchars have a three-stroke lead over four teams (Langer, Singh, Goosen, Duval) tied for second at 12 under. Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie, are tied for 11th at eight under.

Matt Kuchar's birdie on the ninth capped the 57, good enough for the second-lowest round in tournament history. Davis Love III and Dru Love's 56 in 2018 remains the PNC record.

The Kuchars started the day with five straight birdies on the 10th through 14th holes. They then finished eight-under on their final nine holes thanks to six birdies and an eagle. Cameron Kuchar finished off the eagle with a long putt on the par-five third.

As for Tiger and Charlie Woods, driving the ball certainly wasn't an issue. Charlie Woods noted post-round that he didn't miss a fairway all day (he notably struck a ball past the green from well over 300 yards at one point).

However, in a light-hearted press conference moment, he said that he and his father "just suck at putting." To which his father replied, "that summed it up right there."



Tiger and Charlie Woods and 19 other teams still have one more day of play, however.