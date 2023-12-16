Eagles' Darius Slay Had Surgery on Knee Injury, Reportedly Could Return During Season

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The struggling secondary for the Philadelphia Eagles is going to be without Darius Slay for at least one game.

Head coach Nick Sirianni announced the five-time Pro Bowl cornerback will miss Monday's game against the Seattle Seahawks after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure on his knee.

"We'll see," Sirianni said when asked how long the team expects to be without the 32-year-old.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Slay is expected to return by the end of the regular season.

