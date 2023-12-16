X

NFL

    Eagles' Darius Slay Had Surgery on Knee Injury, Reportedly Could Return During Season

    Adam WellsDecember 16, 2023

    ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 10: Darius Slay #2 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on from the sideline prior to an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
    Cooper Neill/Getty Images

    The struggling secondary for the Philadelphia Eagles is going to be without Darius Slay for at least one game.

    Head coach Nick Sirianni announced the five-time Pro Bowl cornerback will miss Monday's game against the Seattle Seahawks after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure on his knee.

    "We'll see," Sirianni said when asked how long the team expects to be without the 32-year-old.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Slay is expected to return by the end of the regular season.

