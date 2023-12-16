Report: Browns' Myles Garrett Fined by NFL for Criticizing Refs After Jaguars Game

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been fined by the NFL for his criticism of the officials following Sunday's 31-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the league office handed down a $25,000 fine to Garrett after he voiced his displeasure with the officiating in Week 14.

In an unprompted moment during his post-game press conference, Garrett called the officiating "a travesty" among other things.

"It was honestly awful," he said. "And the fact that they're letting them get away with hands to the face, holding, false-starting. I know they called a couple, but damn, they could have called it all game."

The Browns star also said his shoulder looked like it was "scratched by a couple of wild feral cats" from the Jaguars offensive line.

Even with a chance to reflect on his comments, Garrett didn't back down when he addressed the media again on Friday.

"Right now I'm not getting any calls, so it can't get much worse than that, but I hope it has a positive effect," Garrett said. "I'm not trying to offend anybody. I just want them to do their job to the best of their ability. Same here."

Garrett was asked by reporters yesterday if he had been fined by the league, but he declined to comment.

The comments from Garrett come as he's mired in his roughest stretch of the season. The two-time All-Pro has just two tackles for loss and zero sacks in the past three games.

This is the first time Garrett has gone more than two consecutive games without a sack since Weeks 3-5 in 2022 when he missed one of those games due to an injury.

Despite Garrett's frustration, the Browns were able to get the victory over Jacksonville and improve their record to 8-5. They are currently the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoffs with four games remaining.

Garrett is on the shortlist of candidates to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He ranks seventh in the NFL with 13 sacks and is tied for 10th with 13 tackles for loss.