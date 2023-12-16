NFL Rumors: 'Most Believe' Bill Belichick, Patriots Will Part Ways; Not Yet Decided

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The rumblings about Bill Belichick coaching his final games with the New England Patriots continue to get louder.

Per The Athletic's Dianna Russini, "most believe" that Belichick and the Patriots will agree to a mutual parting of ways at the end of the season.

On the other hand, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the coach's fate "has not yet been decided."

"Sources say not only has owner Robert Kraft not come to a firm conclusion on what will happen next with his head-coaching situation, but the way New England finishes could go a long way in determining what's next," Rapoport added, noting a winning streak could help the team end on a high note.

At this point, it would be shocking if Belichick is with the Patriots next season. There's more than enough smoke to the fire that either or both parties are looking to move on.

Per NBC Sports Boston's Tom Curran (starts at 4:20 mark), the Patriots actually made a decision to move on from Belichick at the end of this season following their 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Germany on Nov. 12.

On Friday, The Athletic's Jeff Howe wrote there are some people within the Patriots organization wondering if Belichick might be able to save his job if they go on "an unlikely winning streak" over the final four weeks.

Belichick was asked about Curran's report during his weekly press conference on Wednesday, though he did his usual job of sidestepping the question.

"I'm getting ready for Kansas City," he said multiple times.

Things have fallen off a cliff for the Patriots this season. They are 3-10 and were the first AFC team eliminated from playoff contention. They made history as the first team since 1938 to lose three consecutive games in which the opposing team scored 10 points or fewer.

This is the third time in four seasons since Tom Brady left that New England will miss the playoffs. The franchise has a 28-35 record since the start of the 2020 season.