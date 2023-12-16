Report: Joe Flacco, Browns 'Did Not Seriously Discuss' 2024 During Contract Talks

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Even though Joe Flacco has helped stabilize the Cleveland Browns' quarterback situation after Deshaun Watson's season ended, he is not believed to be in their plans beyond this season.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Browns and Flacco "did not seriously discuss" the 2024 season as part of their contract talks because the team remains "all in" on Watson as the long-term starter.

After alternating between the active roster on gamedays and the practice squad over the past two weeks, Flacco signed a one-year deal with the Browns on Thursday to ensure he will be on the 53-man roster going forward.

The Browns signed Flacco on Nov. 20, five days after announcing Watson would undergo season-ending shoulder surgery. He was initially brought in as depth with Dorian Thompson-Robinson and P.J. Walker on the roster.

Thompson-Robinson was unable to play against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 3 due to a concussion, opening the door for Flacco to make his first start. The 38-year-old played well in his debut with 254 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in a 36-19 loss.

Even though Thompson-Robinson was cleared from concussion protocol ahead of Cleveland's Week 14 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Kevin Stefanski opted to stick with Flacco.

Flacco rewarded his coach's confidence by throwing for 311 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-27 win. Stefanski told reporters after the game that Flacco was going to be the starter for the remainder of the season.

Cleveland could certainly use an insurance policy at the position next season with Watson coming off a serious injury. He's also struggled in 12 starts with the team over the past two seasons, throwing for 2,217 yards with 14 touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 59.8 completion percentage.

Watson's contract and dead cap hits make it virtually impossible for the Browns to move on if they wanted to, which there's no indication of that right now.

Based on how Flacco has performed in two games with the Browns, he's certainly put himself on the radar for at least a backup job going into 2024.