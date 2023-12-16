X

    Bills' Stefon Diggs Frustrated with Decline in Production: 'I Get Furious out There'

    Adam WellsDecember 16, 2023

    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 10: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
    Jamie Squire/Getty Images

    Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is known to wear his heart on his sleeve, so it's not a surprise to hear him vent about his lack of production recently as opposing defenses focus their coverage on him.

    Speaking to reporters ahead of Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, Diggs said it's "rough" and "damn sure frustrating" when he's not getting the ball because of all the double teams he's seeing.

    "I get furious out there, like, want to say the F-word," he added, "but you know what I mean."

