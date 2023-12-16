Bills' Stefon Diggs Frustrated with Decline in Production: 'I Get Furious out There'

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is known to wear his heart on his sleeve, so it's not a surprise to hear him vent about his lack of production recently as opposing defenses focus their coverage on him.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, Diggs said it's "rough" and "damn sure frustrating" when he's not getting the ball because of all the double teams he's seeing.

"I get furious out there, like, want to say the F-word," he added, "but you know what I mean."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.