Hawks Should Seek Deal for Raptors' Pascal Siakam amid Latest NBA Trade Rumors

Pascal Siakam has played 495 games for the Toronto Raptors, having spent his entire eight-year NBA career with the franchise. A two-time All-Star, the 29-year-old forward was part of the Raptors when they won their first championship in 2019.

It makes sense why Toronto has held onto Siakam and continued to build around the 6-foot-8 standout from Cameroon. However, it could soon make greater sense for the Raptors to consider shopping Siakam ahead of the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 8.

According to Michael Grange of Sportsnet, there is expected to be a "fairly robust market" for Siakam as trade discussions occur over the next two months. One potential suitor? Perhaps the Atlanta Hawks.

"The Hawks and Raptors discussed various permutations of a trade for Siakam this past summer," Grange wrote, "with things advancing enough that Atlanta had contacted Siakam's representation to take measure of how open the eight-year veteran would be to signing an extension with the Hawks if the deal went through."

If Atlanta was that serious about trying to acquire Siakam, then it could be part of the market for the forward now that the 2023-24 season is underway. That could especially be the case if he's open to inking a long-term deal with the franchise.

Siakam, who is making $37.89 million this season, is set to become an unrestricted free agent next summer. It would cost the Hawks quite a bit to keep him around beyond the end of the season.

But Siakam would likely be worth it. He is averaging 21.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists through 24 games this season. He has averaged at least 21 points per contest every season dating back to the 2019-20 campaign.

Atlanta is 10-14 and sitting in 10th in the Eastern Conference. It could use an additional star player to help it move up the standings, and Siakam would surely fill that role.

Siakam could be a great fit in a Hawks lineup that features the talented backcourt of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. Siakam would then give the team a much stronger presence in the post.

However, Toronto may be looking for a solid return in a trade, even though Siakam is in a contract year. Grange noted the Raptors "aren't known for selling low," so that could impact potential negotiations with trade partners.