Lakers' LeBron James Praises 'Special' Victor Wembanyama: Spurs 'Got a Good One Here'

LeBron James was impressed with Victor Wembanyama following the San Antonio Spurs' 129-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

"He's a special talent and they've got a good one here," he told reporters after the game, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

James finished with 23 points and a game-high 14 assists, while Wembanyama recorded 13 points and 15 rebounds to go along with two blocks. The standout rookie also finished with five assists of his own.

