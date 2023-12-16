X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Lakers' LeBron James Praises 'Special' Victor Wembanyama: Spurs 'Got a Good One Here'

    zach bacharContributor IDecember 16, 2023

    SAN ANTONIO, TX - DECEMBER 15: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball during the game against Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs on December 15, 2023 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photos by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Photos by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

    LeBron James was impressed with Victor Wembanyama following the San Antonio Spurs' 129-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

    "He's a special talent and they've got a good one here," he told reporters after the game, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

    James finished with 23 points and a game-high 14 assists, while Wembanyama recorded 13 points and 15 rebounds to go along with two blocks. The standout rookie also finished with five assists of his own.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.