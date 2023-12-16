Grizzlies' Derrick Rose Out vs. Dillon Brooks, Rockets After Hamstring Injury

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Memphis Grizzlies announced point guard Derrick Rose is out for the rest of Friday night's game against Dillon Brooks and the Houston Rockets due to left hamstring soreness.

Rose recorded three points, one rebound and two assists in just nine minutes on the court in the first half of the game.

The former league MVP has missed nine straight games so far this season due to left knee soreness and an ankle injury.

When available, Rose has averaged 9.5 points and 3.6 assists through 14 appearances in his first season with the Grizzlies.

Memphis led 55-45 at the half.

Rose joined the Grizzlies as a free agent after the New York Knicks declined his team option this summer.

The point guard was limited to fewer than 30 games in each of his final two seasons with the Knicks, a pattern that has plagued his career for more than a decade. The last time Rose played more than 70 games was his MVP 2010-11 season with the Chicago Bulls.

Since tearing the ACL in his left knee in 2012, then tearing the meniscus in his right knee in 2013, Rose's career has been limited by a series of leg injuries.

Although he never reached again reached the 20 point-per-game pace he recorded during his three All-Star seasons with the Chicago Bulls, Rose's production declined even more noticeably in 2022-23, when he averaged six points per game and fewer than 13 minutes per night as he fell out of the Knicks rotation.

Unfortunately for the Grizzlies, Rose's fresh start in Memphis has again been limited by lingering injuries.