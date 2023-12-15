Tommy Devito's Father Tom Sr. Discusses Giants QB's Rise: 'It's a Fantasy'

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Tommy DeVito has emerged as a fan favorite and a solid starting option for the New York Giants this season, but his journey to the NFL hasn't been easy.

For his father, Tom DeVito Sr., watching his son play on Sundays is more than just a dream. Tom reflected on his son's rising journey with The Athletic's Charlotte Carroll.

"It turned into not a dream; it's past the dream," Tom said. "It's a fantasy."

DeVito had a successful college career, spending four seasons at Syracuse before closing out his career with Illinois. Despite his standout final season with the Illini, DeVito went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft. He got a shot with the Giants as a member of the practice squad, but was released in August.

DeVito's journey wasn't over, however, and he later signed with Giants after a handful of injuries. In October, DeVito made his debut after Tyrod Taylor went down with an injury. Since then, he has been the Giants' starter.

So far this season, DeVito has thrown for 855 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions. He has led the Giants to three straight wins, becoming a household name in the process, and is looking to pick up another on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.