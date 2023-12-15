X

NFL

    Tommy Devito's Father Tom Sr. Discusses Giants QB's Rise: 'It's a Fantasy'

    Andrew PetersDecember 15, 2023

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 11: Tommy DeVito #15 of the New York Giants celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on December 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
    Michael Owens/Getty Images

    Tommy DeVito has emerged as a fan favorite and a solid starting option for the New York Giants this season, but his journey to the NFL hasn't been easy.

    For his father, Tom DeVito Sr., watching his son play on Sundays is more than just a dream. Tom reflected on his son's rising journey with The Athletic's Charlotte Carroll.

    "It turned into not a dream; it's past the dream," Tom said. "It's a fantasy."

    DeVito had a successful college career, spending four seasons at Syracuse before closing out his career with Illinois. Despite his standout final season with the Illini, DeVito went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft. He got a shot with the Giants as a member of the practice squad, but was released in August.

    DeVito's journey wasn't over, however, and he later signed with Giants after a handful of injuries. In October, DeVito made his debut after Tyrod Taylor went down with an injury. Since then, he has been the Giants' starter.

    So far this season, DeVito has thrown for 855 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions. He has led the Giants to three straight wins, becoming a household name in the process, and is looking to pick up another on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

    DeVito certainly has one of the most unique stories among the NFL's quarterbacks, and it's been a dream come true for his father to watch.

