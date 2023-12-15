Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 15

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Two of the most valuable players in fantasy football are listed as questionable for their respective Week 15 games.

Tyreek Hill and Justin Jefferson each carry the same injury designation for either the final week of the fantasy regular season or start of the fantasy playoffs.

Hill is dealing with an ankle injury that he suffered in the Miami Dolphins' Monday night loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Jefferson is nursing a chest injury that he picked up last week as well. He returned from a hamstring injury only to pick up another knock against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Below is a look at all of the key injuries that will affect Week 15 across the NFL.

Tyreek Hill Listed as Questionable

Hill's status for Miami's Week 15 clash versus the New York Jets is up in the air.

The NFL leader in receiving yards and touchdown catches suffered the ankle injury in the first half of Monday's loss to Tennessee.

Hill returned in the second half of that contest, but was limited in what he could do on certain series.

A potential loss of Hill would be a huge blow to the Dolphins as they hunt for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

The Dolphins offense looked out of sorts when Hill was first injured on Monday, but they did have a few days to practice without him this week so they are better prepared to play without him.

Hill's potential absence would hurt fantasy players even more since he has been one of the most consistent point producers this season.

Hill entered Monday with three straight 100-yard performances. He had four catches for 61 yards on Monday despite dealing with the injury.

Jaylen Waddle would be in for a significant production increase if Hill is out. Cedrick Wilson and Braxton Berrios would be the waiver-wire targets if Miami's top playmaker sits out.

De'Von Achane had five receptions on Monday, but he is dealing with a toe injury of his own. That could open up more pass-catching opportunities for Raheem Mostert out of the backfield.

Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Jones and Noah Brown are among the names to look at on the waiver wire in case you are unable to add any of Miami's backups.

Justin Jefferson Questionable For Saturday

Jefferson's status is more pertinent in the minds of fantasy football players since the Minnesota Vikings kick off the three-game Saturday slate.

Jefferson experienced some unfortunate injury luck because his chest injury occurred in his return from a hamstring injury.

The good news for fantasy players is that they have a good idea of how the Vikings would supplement Jefferson's loss if he can't play.

Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson would receive more touches in the passing game from new starting quarterback Nick Mullens. Ty Chandler is not a direct replacement at wide receiver, but he could be a shrewd pickup at running back with Alexander Mattison already ruled out.