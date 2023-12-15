Colts' Michael Pittman Jr.: Waiting on Contract Talks Has 'Worked out in My Favor'

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. hasn't talked with his team about signing a contract extension, but it might be working out in his favor.

The fourth-year player out of USC, who is currently in the final year of a four-year rookie contract worth $8,6 million, is proving that he might be worth more than he would have been had he signed an extension at the beginning of the season.

Per ESPN's Stephen Holder, Pittman believes that the lack of contract talks is working out in his favor.

"We haven't really talked about it, but that's not a bad thing," Pittman said. "I feel like it's worked out in my favor. If I would've did a deal at the beginning of the year, it probably would've been less than what I could potentially get in the future."

After making 99 catches for 925 yards and four touchdowns last season, Pittman has already surpassed those totals this season. In 13 games, he has notched 95 receptions for 984 yards and four touchdowns. He leads the Colts' receiver group in receiving yards as well as touchdowns, making a case for a big contract in free agency.

The Colts are 7-6 on the season, winning four of their last five games and sitting in second place in the AFC South.

While the Colts could still make the playoffs this season, they have a bright future head of them next season.