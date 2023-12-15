Video: Darius Slay Responds to Eagles Fan Protesting His Play with Trash Can

Video: Darius Slay Responds to Eagles Fan Protesting His Play with Trash CanDecember 15, 2023
Darius Slay responded to a Philadelphia Eagles fan who decorated a pair of trash cans to express his feelings about how he thinks the team's starting cornerbacks are playing after back-to-back losses to the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys.
The trash-can situation occurred on Monday outside of the Eagles' training facility with one labeled "Bradberry" and the other labeled "No Play Slay."
Eagles Nation
An Eagles fan is protesting outside the NovaCare Complex this morning with a "Fire Sean Desai" sign and two trash cans with "No Play Slay" and "Bradberry" labels on them.
Slay used his podcast to acknowledge he has no problem with trolling, but that fans were off the mark this time because he "had damn near a perfect game" against the Cowboys.
Eagles Nation
Slay addresses the trash can protest: "C'mon now. Yall know I'm a big time troll, I love to have fun. I don't take it personally at all. I think it was a good joke. But I had a very very solid game.. Out of all days to put the trash can out there, when I had damn near a perfect…"
The Eagles lost to NFC East-rival Cowboys 33-13, leaving both teams with identical 10-3 records. Dallas is technically in first place by virtue of having a better record against divisional opponents.
Slay was off the field at times as he dealt with a knee injury. He can say he had a better outing than Kelee Ringo. The rookie, who only had one defensive snap all season before Week 14, played 22 snaps in the secondary against the Cowboys.
Ringo's claim to fame was being flagged for pass interference and a facemask on the same play to give the Cowboys 25 free yards and help set up Dak Prescott's touchdown pass to Michael Gallup right before halftime that extended the lead to 24-6.
Slay was the closest thing Philadelphia's secondary had to a disruptor in the game. He recorded four combined tackles and had three passes defensed.
The Eagles are in uncharted territory right now. They hadn't lost a game by more than 11 points in 27 games from the start of the 2022 season through Week 12 this year, but they've been outscored by 43 points combined in their losses to San Francisco and Dallas.
Slay and the Eagles will look to get back on track when they take on the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Monday night.