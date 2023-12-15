Video: Tiger Woods Hypes Up Son Charlie During Practice: 'F--king Nasty'

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Tiger and Charlie Woods are back at the annual PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida, for the fourth time with the duo looking for their first victory in the tournament.

Before the first round kicks off on Saturday at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Team Woods took to the course for Friday's Pro-Am, beginning with some practice shots before teeing off with Annika Sorenstam and her son, Will McGee.

Tiger couldn't get enough of Charlie during their practice swings, hyping up his son as he warmed up.

"That was nasty," Tiger said to Charlie. "F---ing nasty!"

If Team Woods hopes to win this year's PNC Championship, they're going to have to take down defending champions Vijay and Qass Singh, as well as 2020 winners Justin and Mike Thomas.