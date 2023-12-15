X

    Video: Tiger Woods Hypes Up Son Charlie During Practice: 'F--king Nasty'

    Erin WalshDecember 15, 2023

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 15: Charlie Woods son of Tiger Woods of the United States putts on the third green during the pro-am prior to the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 15, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
    Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

    Tiger and Charlie Woods are back at the annual PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida, for the fourth time with the duo looking for their first victory in the tournament.

    Before the first round kicks off on Saturday at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Team Woods took to the course for Friday's Pro-Am, beginning with some practice shots before teeing off with Annika Sorenstam and her son, Will McGee.

    Tiger couldn't get enough of Charlie during their practice swings, hyping up his son as he warmed up.

    "That was nasty," Tiger said to Charlie. "F---ing nasty!"

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    "That was nasty!" 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/TigerWoods?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TigerWoods</a> loving Charlie's warm-up flop shots.<a href="https://twitter.com/ChampionsTour?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChampionsTour</a> <a href="https://t.co/8Iqb9gneLa">pic.twitter.com/8Iqb9gneLa</a>

    Golf Channel @GolfChannel

    Like father, like son. 🐅 🫡 <br><br>Team Woods has arrived at the <a href="https://twitter.com/PNCchampionship?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PNCchampionship</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CelebrateFamily?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CelebrateFamily</a> <a href="https://t.co/oVVWVlmRrk">pic.twitter.com/oVVWVlmRrk</a>

    If Team Woods hopes to win this year's PNC Championship, they're going to have to take down defending champions Vijay and Qass Singh, as well as 2020 winners Justin and Mike Thomas.

    Team Woods will tee off in the first round on Saturday at 8:22 a.m. ET alongside Team Thomas.

    Video: Tiger Woods Hypes Up Son Charlie During Practice: 'F--king Nasty'
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon