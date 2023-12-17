Dolphins' McDaniel: Tyreek Hill 'Pretty Close' to Playing vs. Jets amid Ankle Injury

AP Photo/Doug Murray

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was "pretty close" to playing against the New York Jets on Sunday, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters after the game.

"It wasn't the easiest decision but when you look at what's the best decision for the team and what's the best decision for him," the coach added "…It became easier in the moment just because we have the right well intentioned people that look at it as their responsibility to protect players first and foremost."

The star receiver wasn't needed as the Dolphins earned a 30-0 win without him.

Hill was listed among the Dolphins' inactive players released before kickoff.

Despite not participating in practice all week, the Dolphins officially listed Hill as questionable and allowed him to test out his ankle on the field during warmups before making a final decision.

Hill suffered an ankle injury in Miami's 28-27 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Dec. 11. He injured his ankle in the first quarter and didn't return until the third quarter, being limited to just 47 percent of the team's offensive snaps.

The 29-year-old didn't practice all week leading up to a Week 15 matchup with the New York Jets, and he was initially listed as questionable for the matchup.

"It's his career. When we talk, this is what will happen... If he's confident he can be himself and I have the support of the trainers, he will play. If it's not, he won't," Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters ahead of the matchup.

Hill is arguably the most dynamic receiver in the NFL, and he's having an MVP-worthy 2023 campaign. He has caught 97 passes for 1,542 yards and 12 touchdowns in 13 games and is within striking distance of the 2,000-yard receiving mark.

If Hill reaches the 2,000-yard mark, he would become the first wide receiver in NFL history to accomplish the feat. Former Detroit Lions wide receive Calvin Johnson became the closest to reaching 2,000 yards, posting 1,964 yards in 2012.