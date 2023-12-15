Philadelphia Eagles File for 'Tush Push' Trademark Intended to Be Used for Clothing

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are hoping to capitalize on the play that has become known as the "tush push."

The Eagles filed a trademark for "TUSH PUSH" on Thursday with plans to use the phrase on clothing, including shirts, sweatshirts and hats, according to trademark attorney Josh Gerben.

The Eagles previously filed a trademark for "Brotherly Shove," which is also known as the "tush push," in October with intentions of using the saying on clothing.

The "tush push" has become Philadelphia's signature play in short-yardage situations.

The offense lines up in a goal-line stand formation with two players on either side of quarterback Jalen Hurts. When the ball is snapped, the two players push Hurts forward while his offensive linemen go low to create a lane for him to pick up a yard.

The Eagles typically run the play at the goal line for a touchdown, though they've also used it to pick up a yard when needed for a first down.

The "tush push" has become so clutch for the Eagles that there has been some discussion about the play potentially being banned. However, NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said Wednesday that the league isn't looking to ban the play.

"That was false," Vincent said when addressing the rumor that the league wants to eliminate the play, per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. " …This play has evolved."

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell this week also disputed a report stating that he wants the "tush push" banned.

"I haven't taken a position on that one," Goodell said, per ProFootballTalk's Michael David Smith. "Last year the committee had a lot of different views on that, the membership did. I want to hear that again this year. I want to hear how people feel about it."