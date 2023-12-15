Bill Belichick Rumors: Some with Patriots Wonder If HC Can Save Job with Win Streak

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Amid rumors that Bill Belichick's future with the New England Patriots is already set in stone, there are reportedly people in the building who wonder if there's a way for the future Hall of Famer to save his job.

Per The Athletic's Jeff Howe, some within the organization wonder if Patriots owner Robert Kraft would bring Belichick back in 2024 if the team goes on "an unlikely winning streak" over the final four weeks of this season.

Earlier this week, Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston (starts at 4:20 mark) reported that after the Patriots' 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 12 a "decision was made" to move on from Belichick at the end of the season.

Curran added that despite the Patriots' victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, it likely doesn't change how they will approach things with the coaching situation.

Reports earlier this season indicated that Belichick signed a new multiyear deal during the offseason that would have made it difficult to fire him, but it was later noted by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport the deal only runs through the 2024 season.

The Patriots enter Week 15 as the only AFC team that has officially been eliminated from playoff contention. Their 3-10 record is tied with the Arizona Cardinals for the second-worst mark in the NFL.

While the defense continues to play well for Belichick, the offense has been a mess for most of the past two seasons. They have bottomed out this year, ranking last in points per game (13.0) and 28th in yards per game (291.4).

The two worst losses by scoring margin of Belichick's tenure with the Patriots came in back-to-back games against the Dallas Cowboys (38-3) and New Orleans Saints (34-0) in Weeks 4 and 5.