    NFL Fans Want Brandon Staley Fired amid Chargers' 42-0 1st Half Deficit vs. Raiders

    Julia StumbaughDecember 15, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 14: Head coach Brandon Staley of the Los Angeles Chargers looks on before playi against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on December 14, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
    Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

    Brandon Staley is in his third season as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

    If it was up to Chargers fans Thursday night, it would also be his last.

    In their first game since starting quarterback Justin Herbert's season-ending finger injury, Staley's Chargers were blown out 42-0 in the first half by the Las Vegas Raiders.

    That marked the largest first-half lead in Raiders history and first-half deficit in Chargers history, per ESPN's Adam Schefter and the Thursday Night Football broadcast.

    As the Chargers headed toward their fifth loss in six games, some fans predicted the end of Staley's time with the team.

    Kris Rhim @krisrhim1

    After losing to the the Ravens in Week 12, Chargers coach Brandon Staley said that the Chargers would be getting "blown out of the stadium" if his messaging had stopped coming across to players. <br><br>The Raiders lead 35-0 with 2:00 left in the second quarter.

    Danny Heifetz @Danny_Heifetz

    There were jokes that Brandon Staley would be fired at halftime because the Chargers gave up 21 points in the first quarter and then the Chargers gave up another 21 points in the second quarter

    Rich Eisen @richeisen

    Brandon Staley has got to wonder what in the world has hit him.

    Ryan DePaul @RyanDePaul

    How is everybody liking that Brandon Staley defense so far? Enjoying the action? If you're new here, I promise it gets so much worse. <br><br>Remember, this is a 2 win team without Herbert.

    Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

    HALFTIME: Raiders 42, Brandon Staley 0 chance of keeping his job.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Brandon Staley on the sideline <a href="https://t.co/iP65H8WWqo">pic.twitter.com/iP65H8WWqo</a>

    Annie Agar @AnnieAgar

    the chargers team plane while brandon staley is still going through security <a href="https://t.co/SJw1RhAbQF">pic.twitter.com/SJw1RhAbQF</a>

    𝙅𝙍 @JJR0004_

    Brandon Staley trying to get into the Chargers facilities tomorrow <a href="https://t.co/zrd7WhcaVS">pic.twitter.com/zrd7WhcaVS</a>

    GhettoGronk @TheGhettoGronk

    Raiders' offense all of last game: ZERO points<br><br>Raiders' offense on 7 drives vs Brandon Staley's defense: 5 TDs, 35 points <a href="https://t.co/bM9YE4iy4G">pic.twitter.com/bM9YE4iy4G</a>

    The 89 total yards and zero points from the Chargers offense in the first half led some fans to miss Herbert.

    Arjun Menon @arjunmenon100

    In their first game without Justin Herbert, the team is already down 21-0 with 2 turnovers and the 1st quarter isn't even over. In case anyone needs to understand how big the dropoff is when he's not on the field

    The Lightning Round Podcast @Lightning_Round

    Everyone has been so focused on Justin Herbert not winning one score games. They missed the point. He was the only reason they were in those games. Now it's on display for the world to see.

    Ted Nguyen @FB_FilmAnalysis

    This was Justin Herbert the whole time <a href="https://t.co/E6mUxdK2ar">pic.twitter.com/E6mUxdK2ar</a>

    "It just wasn't good enough. That wasn't us out there," Staley said during the halftime break on the Thursday Night Football broadcast. "Did not come ready to play. Second half, we've got to fight for pride."

    Chargers fans will have to wait and see if that second-half effort is enough to save Staley's job.