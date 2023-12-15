NFL Fans Want Brandon Staley Fired amid Chargers' 42-0 1st Half Deficit vs. Raiders

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Brandon Staley is in his third season as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

If it was up to Chargers fans Thursday night, it would also be his last.

In their first game since starting quarterback Justin Herbert's season-ending finger injury, Staley's Chargers were blown out 42-0 in the first half by the Las Vegas Raiders.

That marked the largest first-half lead in Raiders history and first-half deficit in Chargers history, per ESPN's Adam Schefter and the Thursday Night Football broadcast.

As the Chargers headed toward their fifth loss in six games, some fans predicted the end of Staley's time with the team.

The 89 total yards and zero points from the Chargers offense in the first half led some fans to miss Herbert.

"It just wasn't good enough. That wasn't us out there," Staley said during the halftime break on the Thursday Night Football broadcast. "Did not come ready to play. Second half, we've got to fight for pride."