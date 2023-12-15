Cowboys' Dak Prescott, 49ers' Brock Purdy Top Madden 24 Ratings Update After Week 14

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The NFC East isn't the only thing the Dallas Cowboys are winning during their ongoing five-game victory streak.

Quarterback Dak Prescott has also won the praise of EA Sports, which gave him the best overall rating of his career in the Week 14 ratings update for Madden 24.

Prescott received a plus-one boost of his overall rating to 92.

The San Francisco 49ers, on a five-game win streak of their own, also saw their quarterback receive a significant ratings bump.

Purdy's overall rating increased by two points to 87. He has now seen a plus-14 increase since the start of the season.

Other notable increases included Dallas Cowboys cornerback Stephen Gilmore (plus-2, now 90 overall), Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (plus-1, now 85 overall) and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (plus-1, now 82 overall.)

Over the recent win streak that has taken the Niners to a commanding lead atop of the NFC West, Purdy has completed 73.3 percent of his passes for 1,520 yards and 13 touchdowns to two interceptions.

Throughout the entire season he currently leads the NFL in completion percentage (70.2) and yards per attempt (9.9.)

Over the same stretch Prescott has thrown at a 68.1 percent pass rate for 1,494 yards and 15 touchdowns to one interception.

That included 271 yards, two scores and no interceptions Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles in a critical victory for the Cowboys' race to the top of the NFC East.