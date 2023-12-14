Nick Sirianni on Eagles' 2-Game Losing Streak: 'We're Not Hitting a Panic Button'

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Nick Sirianni recognizes that the past two weeks were not ideal for the Philadelphia Eagles, but he's not ready to sound the alarm just yet.

After starting the season 10-1, the Eagles have lost back-to-back games in blowout fashion to the San Fransisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys.

Per Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper, the pair of losses isn't making Sirianni too worried just yet.

"We're not hitting a panic button as far as, 'we've got to do everything,'" Sirianni told reporters. "We didn't play well and we didn't coach good the last two weeks. We didn't play good enough and we didn't coach good enough the last two weeks to win the games. It wasn't up to our standard, so we're pissed and we're looking for ways to fix that."

The Eagles' defense disappeared in the last two games, allowing 42 points against the 49ers and 33 points against the Cowboys. Philadelphia's offense was also sluggish, putting up 19 points and 13 points, respectively.

Now the Eagles, who still sit in first in the NFC East, are looking to get back in the win column against the Seattle Seahawks this week.

For Sirianni, some of the criticisms of his team have been valid, but ultimately its up to the coaching staff to analyze the issues and find the solutions to get back to winning.

"Like I said, we have our ideas of what we do," Sirianni said. "But then there are some times you look at different avenues of whether it's the criticism from the outside or an analytical thing and you're like, OK — I'm not saying you can do that all the time because there is an art to knowing what criticisms to listen to and what ones are jokes for that matter, right? But that's our job as coaches, to go over everything we possibly can to make sure we're playing our best."

The Eagles have remained one of the top teams in the NFL throughout the season, and they have the chance to close out the year strong. The matchups with the 49ers and Cowboys were much more difficult than the remaining games should be, so Philadelphia can pick up some positive momentum before the playoffs.

After the Seahawks matchup, Philadelphia has two games against the New York Giants and a contest against the Arizona Cardinals to close out the regular season.

The Eagles can clinch a playoff berth with a win over Seattle this week and they are still in contention for a No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the playoffs.