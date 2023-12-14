Saints' Derek Carr Gives Offensive Teammates Holiday Gifts Including Watches, More

Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Derek Carr treated his teammates right this holiday season.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback provided his offensive teammates with some holiday gifts this week to thank them for their contributions on the field.

Per NOF Network's Nick Underhill, Carr gave wide receivers Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed Rolex watches, and he plans to give Michael Thomas a gift as well when he sees him. Carr also got his other receivers diamond chains.

Carr made sure his linemen were taken care of as well, gifting them with grills and chests full of steaks.

Now Carr and the Saints are looking to gift fans with some wins to close out the season. New Orleans has struggled this year, sitting at 6-7 on the year and losing three of its last four games.

Even with the record, the Saints still have a chance to win the NFC South. The division has been the worst in the NFL this season, and the Saints currently hold a three-way tie in first place with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons.

New Orleans lost its previous meetings with the Buccaneers and the Falcons, but it will face the two teams one more time before the end of the season. The Saints will need to win their final two meetings against Tampa Bay and Atlanta in order to win the division.

Carr has had mixed results on the field this season, passing for 2,880 yards and 13 touchdowns while throwing seven interceptions. The veteran quarterback is looking to finish the season strong in the final four games.