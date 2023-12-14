Justin Jefferson Questionable for Vikings vs. Bengals with Chest Injury; Mattison Out

Ian Maule/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings could be without three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Justin Jefferson when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals Saturday.

Jefferson was listed as questionable with a chest injury Thursday on the NFL's Week 15 injury report.

The report also designated running back Alexander Mattison "out" with an ankle injury.

Jefferson visited a local hospital Sunday after taking a hard hit to the chest during Vikings' 3-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Although he recently missed seven games with a hamstring injury, Jefferson has 38 catches for 598 receiving yards and three touchdowns through six games.

Jefferson made just two catches before leaving with injury Sunday, but his 27 yards were enough to move him past Randy Moss as the Vikings player with the most receiving yards through four seasons with 5,423.

The hit by Raiders safety Marcus Epps to Jefferson's chest came just 13 plays into the wide receiver's return from the hamstring injury.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell said after that game that Jefferson visited a hospital in order to undergo X-rays to check for broken ribs and internal damage.

"From what I've been told, it looks like we avoided any significant thing there," O'Connell said Sunday, per Mark Anderson of the AP.

When speaking to reporters Wednesday, Jefferson indicated he would be ready to play against the Bengals.

"This week is a new week and I'm definitely looking to have a great game," Jefferson said Wednesday.

Jefferson has been a limited participant in practice all week ahead of the Bengals matchup.

The Vikings will hope their star wide receiver is able to return for what could be a season-defining game against the Bengals. Both teams enter the matchup with identical 7-6 records, and the result could hugely impact their respective division playoff races.

The Vikings listed guard Chris Reed as questionable due to illness.