Cowboys' Micah Parsons on Facing Josh Allen, Bills: 'I'm Excited for the Matchup'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons is looking forward to his first career game against Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Parsons said he's "excited for the matchup" challenge Allen presents the Cowboys defense.

"I know we're the Dallas Cowboys, so I know what type of Josh we're gonna get. I don't think it's gonna be the one that makes some costly decisions," he said. "I think it's gonna be the one trying to beat on us pretty bad. I'm excited for the matchup."

Both teams are coming off big wins last week and will have a lot at stake on Sunday afternoon.

The Cowboys earned their first victory over a team with a winning record this season with an impressive 33-13 win against the Philadelphia Eagles. The two NFC East rivals are tied atop the division standings, with the Cowboys currently in first place by virtue of having a better record against divisional opponents.

Dallas and Philadelphia also share a 10-3 record with the San Francisco 49ers for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. San Francisco is ahead of the Cowboys thanks to its head-to-head victory in Week 5.

Depending on the results for the Eagles and 49ers this weekend, the Cowboys will either need a win to keep pace or take the outright lead in the face for home-field advantage and a first-round bye in the playoffs.

A victory over the Bills would also clinch a postseason berth for the Cowboys for the third consecutive season.

The Bills were 2-6 in one-score games before their 20-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 14. They are one of six AFC teams with a 7-6 record and are currently outside of the playoff picture, but have proven they are good enough to play with any team in the NFL.

Buffalo is one of five teams with a point differential of at least plus-100. The other four teams are leading their division, with the 49ers, Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens all having 10 wins. The Miami Dolphins (9-4) are the other team in that group and have a two-game lead over the Bills in the AFC East.

Allen and Dak Prescott are arguably the two best quarterbacks in the NFL with how they are playing right now. Prescott has thrown for 2,344 yards with 23 touchdowns and two interceptions in eight games since losing to the 49ers.

The Bills quarterback is riding a streak of nine consecutive games with an interception, but he's also racked up 572 passing yards, 113 rushing yards and accounted for six touchdowns in the past two games.

Parsons, who is tied for eighth in the NFL with 12.5 sacks, figures to have plenty of chances to get at Allen in the Bills' backfield. He's attempted the third-most passes in the league (475) and ranks fifth among all quarterbacks in rushing attempts (72) entering Week 15.