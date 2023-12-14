Packers' AJ Dillon Says Injury Is Broken Thumb, Status vs. Buccaneers Uncertain

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon suffered a broken thumb in Monday's loss to the New York Giants and his status for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is uncertain.

Dillon confirmed that he broke his thumb while speaking with reporters on Thursday.

When asked if the veteran would play against the Bucs, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur responded, "We'll see."

"I got hit—just routine play," Dillon said of the injury. "Football, that's how it goes. Got hit with a helmet lined up the right way. And then we called another run play after that."

Dillon has never missed a game due to injury in his career. He missed five games during the 2020 season while on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

If Dillon is sidelined for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, the Packers would likely have to turn to Patrick Taylor out of the backfield as Aaron Jones is sidelined with a knee injury and it's unclear if he'll play against Tampa Bay.

It's also likely that Green Bay would elevate veteran running back Kenyan Drake from the practice squad if Dillon is ruled out. Drake was elevated for Monday's game against the Giants but didn't play.

Taylor has appeared in seven games for the Packers this season, rushing for 101 yards and catching eight passes for 54 yards.

Dillon has been a big part of the Green Bay offense since making his debut in 2020 and he has hit his stride over the last several weeks with Jones sidelined. The 25-year-old has rushed for 574 yards and one touchdown in 13 games, in addition to catching 22 passes for 223 yards.

The Packers enter Sunday's matchup third in the NFC North with a 6-7 record. Although they're currently in the NFC playoff picture, they'll need to close out the regular season on a high note if they hope to make the postseason.